Guzman is out of the lineup Sunday against the Astros.

With lefty Dallas Keuchel twirling for the Astros, the lefty-hitting Guzman will take a seat in favor of platoon mate Ryan Rua. Rangers manager Jeff Banister has done his best to limit the rookie's exposure to opposite-handed pitching this season, with just six of Guzman's 78 plate appearances coming against southpaws.