Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Heads to bench
Guzman is not in the lineup for Friday's game against Oakland.
Guzman has gone 6-for-18 at the plate with a .900 OPS since the calendar flipped to June. Logan Forsythe will fill in for him at first base Friday.
