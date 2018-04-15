Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Hero in Saturday's win
Guzman went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two RBI in Saturday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Astros.
Guzman had done nothing over his first three at-bats, but jumped on a bad Brad Peacock slider to tie the game at 5-5 with his first homer of the season in the eighth inning, then delivered the game-winning run on an infield single in the 10th. The 23-year-old first baseman started a second consecutive game after getting called up from Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday. Guzman is part of the lineup shuffle as manager Jeff Banister copes with injuries to three regulars. He'll continue to start regularly until Delino DeShields Jr. (hand) returns, which will allow Joey Gallo to move from the outfield back to first base.
More News
-
Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Makes MLB debut Friday•
-
Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Officially recalled; playing first base Friday•
-
Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Gives Rangers options•
-
Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Will join Rangers•
-
Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Launches another homer Monday•
-
Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Continues homer streak at Triple-A•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...