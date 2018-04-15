Guzman went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two RBI in Saturday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Astros.

Guzman had done nothing over his first three at-bats, but jumped on a bad Brad Peacock slider to tie the game at 5-5 with his first homer of the season in the eighth inning, then delivered the game-winning run on an infield single in the 10th. The 23-year-old first baseman started a second consecutive game after getting called up from Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday. Guzman is part of the lineup shuffle as manager Jeff Banister copes with injuries to three regulars. He'll continue to start regularly until Delino DeShields Jr. (hand) returns, which will allow Joey Gallo to move from the outfield back to first base.