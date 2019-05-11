Guzman went 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts in Friday's 3-0 loss to the Astros.

Guzman's hitless in five at-bats with three strikeouts since being activated off the injured list and batting just .194. He dealt with a hamstring injury since early April that's limited him to just 34 at-bats over 11 games.

