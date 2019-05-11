Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Hitless since return
Guzman went 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts in Friday's 3-0 loss to the Astros.
Guzman's hitless in five at-bats with three strikeouts since being activated off the injured list and batting just .194. He dealt with a hamstring injury since early April that's limited him to just 34 at-bats over 11 games.
More News
-
Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Officially brought back from IL•
-
Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Expected back Thursday•
-
Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Starting rehab assignment Saturday•
-
Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Rehab assignment set•
-
Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Could begin rehab stint•
-
Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Not fully recovered•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
It's still hard to figure out what to make of Yu Darvish, but Scott White says Fantasy players...
-
Worry about these eight stars?
Concern level Thursday: Which hitters should you have real concern over, and which can you...