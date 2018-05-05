Guzman is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Red Sox.

Guzman has yet to find solid footing at the plate since being recalled mid-April, and is slashing .200/.241/.364 with one home run and 20 strikeouts in 55 at-bats. Joey Gallo takes over at first base with left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound for Boston on Saturday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories