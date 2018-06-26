Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Hits concussion disabled list
Guzman was placed on the 7-day concussion disabled list Tuesday.
Guzman suffered the injury after taking a knee to the head on a pickoff attempt Monday against the Padres. He will be out until July 3 at the earliest. Ryan Rua was called up to take his place on the roster.
