Guzman went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's spring game against the White Sox.

Guzman started at first base and batted eighth in what resembled a regular-season lineup for the Rangers. Seeing a first baseman batting eighth is not an encouraging indicator for a player's potential fantasy value. He and Greg Bird are still battling for the starting job, so Guzman is not assured of anything yet. Neither has done much to distinguish himself: Guzman is 3-for-15 with seven strikeouts while Bird is hitless in 10 spring at-bats.

