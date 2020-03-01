Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Hits first spring HR
Guzman went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's spring game against the White Sox.
Guzman started at first base and batted eighth in what resembled a regular-season lineup for the Rangers. Seeing a first baseman batting eighth is not an encouraging indicator for a player's potential fantasy value. He and Greg Bird are still battling for the starting job, so Guzman is not assured of anything yet. Neither has done much to distinguish himself: Guzman is 3-for-15 with seven strikeouts while Bird is hitless in 10 spring at-bats.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Ronald Acuna over Mike Trout is one thing, but Trea Turner over Alex Bregman? Adalberto Mondesi...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts to target
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Segura
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Changing attitudes toward the closer role has made for fewer bankable options at relief pitcher.
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
A giant gap has formed in the middle of the starting pitcher tiers.
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
The first five picks in most every draft will be outfielders, and the position is deep throughout.