Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Hits fourth home run Tuesday
Guzman went 2-for-3 with a home run and a walk in Tuesday's win over the Yankees.
Guzman slugged a home run for the second consecutive day, and nine of his 20 hits have gone for extra bases this year. This was Guzman's first multi-hit game of May, and his batting line is sitting at a rough .206/.280/.392. A major problem for the 23-year-old is the fact that he's striking out nearly 35-percent of the time.
