Guzman went 3-for-5 with three solo homers in Friday's win over the Yankees.

Guzman launched solo shots off of Masahiro Tanaka in the fourth and sixth innings and added another in the seventh off of A.J. Cole. It was a somewhat surprising display of power from the young first baseman, who had hit just nine homers in 86 games prior to Friday's outburst. The game single-handedly raised his season wRC+ from 89 to 99 and shot his isolated power up from .165 to .194.