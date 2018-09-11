Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Homers in win
Guzman went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 5-2 win over the Angels.
Power has never been Guzman's calling card in the minor leagues but he's taken advantage of a hitter-friendly park to launch 15 home runs over 348 at-bats. That's a serviceable figure for a corner infielder. He'll continue as the team's primary first baseman, but could lose a couple of starts per week as manager Jeff Banister attempts to get other players at-bats. Jurickson Profar and Joey Gallo each have started at first base recently in order to get both Adrian Beltre and Shin-Soo Choo in the lineup.

