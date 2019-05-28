Guzman went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's 6-2 loss to Seattle.

Guzman provided offense against left-hander Tommy Milone from the eighth spot in the batting order, the 18th time he's hit there in 26 games. He entered the game batting .150 (3-for-20) against left-handers, so his fifth-inning shot off Milone was a good sign. Overall, Guzman is hitting .205.

