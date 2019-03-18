Guzman (knee) said he's hoping to rejoin the lineup Wednesday against the Reds, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Guzman has missed the past two games due to left knee soreness, but he's apparently feeling significantly better after getting treatment Monday. Barring any setbacks, he could be back in action before the end of the week, which would give him plenty of time to get ready before Opening Day.

