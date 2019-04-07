The Rangers placed Guzman (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list prior to Sunday's game against the Angels.

Confirming what was already expected, Guzman will be sidelined for at least the next week and a half after exiting Sunday's contest with right hamstring tightness. Corner infielder Patrick Wisdom was recalled from Triple-A Nashville in a corresponding move and could be a solution at first base for the Rangers while Guzman is out, though Logan Forsythe will draw the start at the position Sunday.