Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Keeps homering Friday
Guzman went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Friday's 8-4 win over the Royals.
The 23-year-old has now homered in four consecutive starts, an incredible feat for a player who only hit 12 home runs total in 125 games last year for Triple-A Round Rock. Guzman's now got six homers in 32 games in 2018 for the Rangers, and his .226/.293/.472 slash line is rising rapidly -- before his power binge, he was at .187/.253/.319.
