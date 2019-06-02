Guzman went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Royals.

Guzman registered just his fourth multi-hit game of the season and stole his first base. The Rangers appear content with the left-handed hitting Guzman getting the larger share of at-bats in a platoon at first base. Despite Guzman's .211 batting average, he's fourth on the team with a .282 ISO as 14 of his 20 hits have gone for extra bases.