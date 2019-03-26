Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Leads team in spring HRs
Guzman hit a solo home run and was hit by a pitch in Monday's game against the Indians.
Guzman's long ball was his fifth of the spring, surprisingly leading the club in the department. He hit out of the seven-hole, but if the bat continues to pop, manager Chris Woodward could move him up. He had 16 homers in 428 plate appearances last season, and worked with hitting coach Luis Ortiz on his swing during spring training. Guzman needs to sustain his new mechanics consistently.
