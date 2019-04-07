Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Likely headed to IL
Guzman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels and is expected to be placed on the injured list prior to the start of the contest, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
The Rangers won't make Guzman's IL move official until shortly before first pitch, but the team choreographed the transaction by bringing up Patrick Wisdom from Triple-A Nashville. After exiting Saturday's game with hamstring tightness, Guzman was sent in for an MRI, with the tests apparently revealing a strain serious enough to sideline him for at least a week and a half. Logan Forsythe will start at first base Sunday and could end up seeing the bulk of the action at the position for the duration of Guzman's absence.
More News
-
Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Heading for MRI•
-
Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Dealing with hamstring tightness•
-
Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Exits with hamstring injury•
-
Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Busting out power stick early•
-
Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Leads team in spring HRs•
-
Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Checks back into lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Rating overreactions
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and looks...
-
Prospects Report: Top five to stash
The minor-league season is just beginning, giving prospects a chance to state their cases for...