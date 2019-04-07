Guzman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels and is expected to be placed on the injured list prior to the start of the contest, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The Rangers won't make Guzman's IL move official until shortly before first pitch, but the team choreographed the transaction by bringing up Patrick Wisdom from Triple-A Nashville. After exiting Saturday's game with hamstring tightness, Guzman was sent in for an MRI, with the tests apparently revealing a strain serious enough to sideline him for at least a week and a half. Logan Forsythe will start at first base Sunday and could end up seeing the bulk of the action at the position for the duration of Guzman's absence.