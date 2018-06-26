Guzman was removed after taking a knee to the head on a pickoff attempt in Monday's game against the Padres, and will likely enter the concussion protocol, Levi Weaver of The Athletic Dallas reports.

Joey Gallo replaced him as a pinch runner at third base and will likely stick in the game as the first baseman. He has not officially been diagnosed with a concussion, but that's the expected diagnosis. If he does indeed enter the concussion protocol, Gallo would likely play first base while Guzman is out.