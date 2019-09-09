Guzman went 3-for-5 with a double, a solo home and a second run scored in Sunday's 10-4 win over Baltimore.

Guzman cracked his ninth home run of the season and first since his callup at the beginning of September. In seven games (six starts) since his recall, Guzman is 8-for-20 (.400). Most of that has come off right-handed pitching, so the left-handed-hitting first baseman still has work to do in order to claim a full-time role in 2020. Additionally, there's the issue of power from a corner infield spot. Sunday's extra-base hits were the first since the recall for the 24-year-old, who has slugged just .416 over 198 games in the majors and .419 in eight minor-league seasons.