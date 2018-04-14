Guzman started at first base and went 1-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Astros.

Guzman should get a majority of the starts at first base while manager Jeff Banister navigates injuries to three lineup regulars. The manager will be careful not to expose Guzman, who made his MLB debut Friday, but he should get regular at-bats until Delino DeShields Jr. (hand) is ready to return, which could be by the end of the month.