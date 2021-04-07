Guzman started at first base and went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Blue Jays.

Guzman, who made his second start in five games, launched his first homer, the lone hit over nine at-bats. He challenged for the starting first base job that eventually went to Nate Lowe, who has been the hottest thing in Texas. Lowe has 14 RBI and a 1.266 OPS, so he's not going to be dislodged. That leaves a random fill-in at first base while Lowe serves as the designated hitter, which he did Tuesday, or DH for Guzman. That spot is unsettled at the moment, but once Willie Calhoun (groin) and/or Khris Davis (quadriceps) return, there will be little room for Guzman. The Rangers exposed him to left field during spring training, but there's a similar logjam there.