Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Mashes three-run homer
Guzman went 1-for-2 with a walk and a three-run home run Saturday against the Twins.
Guzman took Jose Berrios deep in the second inning to record his 14th home run of the season. Since his last home run -- it came on August 13 -- Guzman has gone just 7-for-48 with no extra-base hits. The leaves the 23-year-old with an uninspiring .235/.312/.419 line through 327 career at-bats.
