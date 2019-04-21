Guzman continues to make progress in his rehabilitation of a hamstring injury and will undergo an MRI on Monday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Guzman is running at 90 percent and is able to run in arc in the outfield without issue. Pending the results of Monday's examination, the Rangers hope he'll be able to go full speed in all activities. If Guzman is cleared Monday, he'll likely spend a couple of days with the Rangers before embarking on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville next weekend.