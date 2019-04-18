Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Nearing return
Rangers manager Chris Woodward said Guzman (hamstring) is running at 75-to-80 percent, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Guzman, who is on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring, is nearing a return and will be evaluated Monday. The results of that examination should determine how close Guzman is ready for a rehabilitation assignment.
