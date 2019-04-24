Guzman underwent an MRI on Tuesday which revealed he is not fully recovered from his right hamstring strain, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Guzman has been running in the outfield at 90 percent but he is apparently still dealing with a small tear in the hamstring. The Rangers previously indicated the 24-year-old could return April 30 at the earliest, but it's unclear if the MRI results push back that timeline.