Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Not fully recovered
Guzman underwent an MRI on Tuesday which revealed he is not fully recovered from his right hamstring strain, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Guzman has been running in the outfield at 90 percent but he is apparently still dealing with a small tear in the hamstring. The Rangers previously indicated the 24-year-old could return April 30 at the earliest, but it's unclear if the MRI results push back that timeline.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball hitting matchups, Wk. 5
SportsLine's weekly hitting matchup analyzer just made the call on every team this week
-
Can plate discipline identify breakouts?
Swing at good pitches; don't swing at bad ones. It seems simple enough. Here are four hitters...
-
Top 35 IL stash rankings
While a whole host of players landed on the IL this weekend, others are nearing a return. Scott...
-
Jose Ramirez and other buy-lows
People are beginning to worry about Jose Ramirez, but Scott White thinks it's a great opportunity...
-
Waivers and Monday's winners/losers
Gregory Polanco is back from the injured list. Heath Cummings tells you about that and more...
-
Fantasy baseball pitching rankings, Wk 5
William Dubiel is a 15-year Fantasy baseball veteran