Guzman is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rays.

Guzman is just 6-for-45 (.133) against southpaws this season, so it does not come as much of a surprise that he is being withheld from the lineup with southpaw Brendan McKay on the bump for the Rays. Logan Forsythe will start at first base for the Rangers on Saturday.

More News
Our Latest Stories