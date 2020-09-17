site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rangers-ronald-guzman-not-starting-thursday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Not starting Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Guzman isn't starting Thursday's game against the Astros.
Guzman logged hits in each of the past two games, but he'll take a seat Thursday. Sherten Apostel will start at first base in his stead.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read