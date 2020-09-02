site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Not starting Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Guzman isn't in Wednesday's lineup against the Astros.
Guzman reached base seven times over the past three games, but he'll get a breather Wednesday. Derek Dietrich will take over at first base.
