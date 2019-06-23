Guzman was removed from Saturday's win over the White Sox with heel soreness, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Guzman went 2-for-4 with a run scored prior to leaving the game following his eighth-inning groundout. The severity of the injury is not yet known, but the 24-year-old could be held out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale with a scheduled off day to follow Monday.