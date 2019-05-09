Guzman (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Thursday.

As expected, Guzman has been cleared to rejoin the Rangers ahead of Thursday's series opener after completing a four-game rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco, going 4-for-18 (.222) with a homer and two RBI in those contests. The Rangers will waste no time getting Guzman back into the fold, as he's starting at first base and hitting eighth against lefty Wade Miley in his first game back, per Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Prior to landing on the shelf, the first baseman was hitting .231/.286/.615 with two homers and four doubles through nine games. Delino DeShields was sent to the minors Wednesday to make room on the roster for Guzman.

More News
Our Latest Stories