Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Officially brought back from IL
Guzman (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Thursday.
As expected, Guzman has been cleared to rejoin the Rangers ahead of Thursday's series opener after completing a four-game rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco, going 4-for-18 (.222) with a homer and two RBI in those contests. The Rangers will waste no time getting Guzman back into the fold, as he's starting at first base and hitting eighth against lefty Wade Miley in his first game back, per Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Prior to landing on the shelf, the first baseman was hitting .231/.286/.615 with two homers and four doubles through nine games. Delino DeShields was sent to the minors Wednesday to make room on the roster for Guzman.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Worry about these eight stars?
Concern level Thursday: Which hitters should you have real concern over, and which can you...
-
FBT Podcast: Buy or Sell edition
On the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast we break down interesting pitching performances from...
-
Waivers: Peacock, Woodruff stand out
So after all the worry, Chris Sale is just fine, plus three pitchers and a slugger to add,...
-
Prospects: Alvarez getting close?
Yordan Alvarez may be entering the Astros' plans. Should Zac Gallen be entering yours? Scott...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, evaluator
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
They Might Be Aces 2.0
Heath Cummings looks at five more starting pitchers who are looking more and more like ace...