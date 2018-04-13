Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Officially recalled; playing first base Friday
Guzman was called up from Triple-A Round Rock and will play first base while batting sixth in the order during his major-league debut against Houston on Friday.
Guzman will take roster spot on Elvis Andrus, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a fractured elbow prior to Friday's game. Looking ahead, Guzman may see regular time at first base while Joey Gallo will spend time in left field to help plug some holes in this hobbled Rangers' lineup. Over five games with Round Rock this season, Guzman went 7-for-17 with two doubles and one RBI.
