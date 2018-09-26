Guzman is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Angels.

Guzman will take a seat against lefty Andrew Heaney after starting the past four games, going 5-for-14 (.357) with a double and a homer in those contests. Jurickson Profar will slide over to cover first base in his absence, freeing up a spot for Isiah Kiner-Falefa to start at third base.

