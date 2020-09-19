site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Ronald Guzman: On bench Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Guzman isn't in Saturday's lineup against the Angels.
Guzman will take a seat for the second time in the last three games after going 1-for-4 with one run and two strikeouts Friday. Sherten Apostel will serve as the first baseman once again.
