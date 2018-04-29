Guzman is out of the lineup Sunday against the Blue Jays.

The lefty-hitting Guzman will be held out of the lineup for the second straight day with a southpaw (J.A. Happ) twirling for the Blue Jays. It's expected that Guzman and the right-handed-hitting Renato Nunez will work in a de facto platoon until the Rangers get one of their injured everyday players back from the 10-day disabled list.