Guzman is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Angels.

He will give way to Danny Santana at first base, even with a right-hander in Griffin Canning on the mound for the opposition. Guzman is 0-for-10 with five strikeouts in his last three games and is batting just .221/.307/.360 with one homer since the start of June. We could see Guzman sit more frequently if he doesn't pick it up.