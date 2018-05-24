Guzman is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Royals.

Guzman has a home run in three consecutive games but will head to the bench with the Royals sending left-hander Danny Duffy to the mound. The 23-year-old has only 12 at-bats against southpaws this season, as the Rangers will start Ryan Rua at first base Thursday.

