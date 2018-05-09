Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Out of Wednesday's lineup
Guzman is not in the lineup against Detroit on Wednesday.
Guzman will head to the bench after starting the past three games as Joey Gallo gets the nod at first base for the series finale. Over 19 appearances with the Rangers this season, Guzman is hitting just .197/.254/.333 with 10 RBI and 27 strikeouts in 66 at-bats.
