Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Playing first base Friday
Guzman was called up from Triple-A Round Rock and will play first base while batting sixth in the order during his major-league debut against Houston on Friday.
Guzman will take the roster spot of Elvis Andrus, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a fractured elbow prior to Friday's game. Looking ahead, Guzman may see regular time at first base while Joey Gallo moves to left field to help plug some holes in this hobbled Rangers' lineup. Over five games with Round Rock this season, Guzman went 7-for-17 with two doubles and one RBI.
More News
-
Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Hero in Saturday's win•
-
Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Makes MLB debut Friday•
-
Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Gives Rangers options•
-
Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Will join Rangers•
-
Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Launches another homer Monday•
-
Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Continues homer streak at Triple-A•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...