Guzman started in right field and went 1-for-2 with a walk in Monday's spring game against the Cubs.

Guzman made his second spring start in the outfield, the first one was in left field. The Rangers enjoy seeing the first baseman swinging a good bat this spring (5-for-9) and are considering having both Guzman and fellow first baseman Nate Lowe on the roster. The issue there is that they are redundant, so the need to diversify Guzman's defensive portfolio serves the goal of rostering both players.