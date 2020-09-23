site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Remains on bench
RotoWire Staff
Guzman (hamstring) will sit for the third straight game Wednesday against Arizona.
Guzman left Sunday's game against the Angels with hamstring tightness and hasn't appeared in a game since. Sherten Apostel makes his second straight start at first base in his absence.
