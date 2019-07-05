Guzman is out of the lineup for Friday's game at Minnesota.

Guzman sat versus a right-handed starter Thursday, and he'll stick on the bench Friday with left-hander Martin Perez on the mound for the Twins. The 24-year-old's .221/.307/.360 slash line since the start of June has him clinging to playing time. Logan Forsythe will take over at first base in the series opener.

More News
Our Latest Stories