Guzman is out of the lineup for Friday's game at Minnesota.

Guzman sat versus a right-handed starter Thursday, and he'll stick on the bench Friday with left-hander Martin Perez on the mound for the Twins. The 24-year-old's .221/.307/.360 slash line since the start of June has him clinging to playing time. Logan Forsythe will take over at first base in the series opener.