Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Remains out Monday
Guzman (knee) is not in the lineup for Monday's spring game against the Dodgers.
Guzman will miss a second straight game as he continues to battle left knee soreness. His absence has been deemed precautionary, and the hope is that the issue won't linger into the season. Preston Beck is starting at first base in his place Monday.
