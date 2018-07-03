Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Returns from concussion
Guzman was activated from the 7-day concussion disabled list Tuesday and will play first base and bat eighth against the Astros.
Guzman will end up missing the minimum amount of time on the disabled list. Chris Martin was sent down to the minors in a corresponding move.
