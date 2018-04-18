Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Returns to lineup Tuesday
Guzman went 1-for-5 with a two-run double in Tuesday's 7-2 win over he Rays.
Guzman, who didn't play Monday, returned to the lineup Tuesday for his fourth start since being called up from Triple-A Round Rock. The 23-year-old first baseman, who's hit safely in all four starts, is batting .294, which stands out on a team that entered the night ranked 25th in batting average (.226). That should buy him regular playing time while the Rangers are missing some regulars due to injury. Eventually, Joey Gallo will move back to first base from the outfield when Delino DeShields (hand) returns, which will cut into Guzman's playing time, if not result in a trip back to Triple-A Round Rock.
