Guzman started at first base and went 2-for-4 in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Yankees.

Since being called up with September's roster expansion, Guzman has started two games, both against right-handed starters. There was a sense coming from the team's decision-makers that Guzman would play regularly over the final month. He hit well (.904 OPS) during a 30-game stay at Triple-A Nashville, including a respectable .279 against southpaws, so they would like to see him continue that in the majors with an eye toward being the full-time first baseman in 2020. For that to occur, they need to put him in the lineup against left-handed starters as well.