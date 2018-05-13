Guzman went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 6-1 loss to the Astros.

He struck out in his other two at-bats, which was pretty much par for the course on a night when Charlie Morton was fanning 14 batters over seven innings, but Guzman was the only Ranger to do any damage against the Astros right-hander. The rookie now has two homers in 22 big-league games, but his .205/.256/.370 slash line and 4:31 BB:K indicate he's mostly been overmatched since his promotion.