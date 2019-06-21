Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Roster spot in jeopardy?
Guzman could be a potential roster casualty when Joey Gallo (oblique) and Hunter Pence (groin) are ready to return from the injured list, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
The Rangers face a serious overcrowding situation in the outfield when Gallo and Pence return, which could happen within the next week. There will be six outfielders, seven if Danny Santana is included, for the three outfield positions and DH. One way to relieve the pressure is to relegate Guzman to the minors. He's batting just .214 with six home runs in 145 at-bats. Among first baseman with at least 150 plate appearances, his .744 OPS ranks 34th out of 44.
