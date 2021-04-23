Guzman will undergo surgery on his torn meniscus Wednesday and will miss the remainder of the season, Chris Halicke of SI.com reports.

Guzman's season appeared to be at risk when he was diagnosed with a meniscus cartilage tear after being carted off the field back on April 12. He'll be out of action until next season, at which point he'll be a 27-year-old with a career 84 wRC+ looking to recover from major surgery. Nate Lowe should be the Rangers' clear top first baseman for the rest of the year.