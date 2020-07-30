Guzman was optioned to Texas' alternate camp site Thursday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Guzman appeared in just one game during his time with the big club, going 1-for-4 with a run scored and a pair of strikeouts. Greg Bird is set to take his place on the roster.
More News
-
Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Enters lineup Saturday•
-
Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Wins backup job at first base•
-
Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Competing for backup job•
-
Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Joins workouts Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Ronald Guzman: At facility, not cleared•
-
Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Not seen in camp•