Guzman is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Padres.

Guzman will head to the bench for the second straight game with the Padres sending left-hander Eric Lauer to the mound. Guzman is 3-for-20 over his last eight games. Jurickson Profar starts at first base as Adrian Beltre enters at third base, since the Rangers are without a designated hitter in a National League park.